Wordstage on WNCW-FM 88.7: Cynthia Raxter - Getting Married at Foley Gap

It’s Wordstage, a celebration of the fascinating world of storytelling featuring the very best storytellers, ballad singers and spoken word artist.



Getting Married at Foley Gap

“Here preacher, here’s a fat chicken, would you marry me and Miss Rebecca Owens?”



Cynthia Raxter lives in the former mill village of Bynum, N.C with 4 cats, 1 kitten and Rascal, the “Jack Russell Terrorist.” She grew up on a farm in the North Carolina Mountains with 6 brothers and sisters and a big extended family. Her story, ‘Getting Married at Foley Gap’ is a true life lovetale a bit of history and folklore mixed in. cynthiaraxter@gmail.com



Aired on 2-13-21 and 2-14-21