Wordstage: Vixi Jil Glenn

Wordstage on WNCW-FM 88.7: Vixi Jil Glenn -- Enchanted

WORDSTAGE, a celebration of the fascinating world of storytelling featuring the very best storytellers, ballad singers and spoken word artist.

Vixi Jil Glenn is a storyteller native to WNC. Her love for all things Appalachian has evolved into a passion for the old-timey Jack Tales as told by the Ray Hicks’ family from Banner Elk, NC. Vixi enjoys telling ancient faerie tales as well as sharing her own style of original rhyming faerie tales. She often reminds people that she is friends with faeries, elves, leprechauns and all sorts of little people.

This story, "Enchanted", is a story poem about a little girl visiting the land of the wee people.

"Called out at night by the light of the moon, Away from my warm soft bed in my room. Out of the window my spirit does flee, Away from my body that's sleeping as me. Up over the horizon and off to the east, Faeries singing and dancing, a faerie food feast. Come in beloved woman and join us in song, It’s lovely to see you; it’s been oh so long."

Fore more information about Vixi visit www.vixijil.biz. Aired 3-14-21 and 3-15-21