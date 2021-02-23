Related Program: 
Wordstage

Wordstage: Tom Lowry - Little Orphant Annie

It’s WORDSTAGE, a celebration of the fascinating world of storytelling featuring the very best storytellers, ballad singers and spoken word artist.

Tim Lowry
Credit Tim Lowry

Little Orphant Annie 

Tim Lowry is an award-winning recording artist and author. He has performed on television and in hundreds of appearances nationwide. When he is not on the road, he makes his home in Summerville, South Carolina. Tim does a wonderful presentation of James Whitcomb Riley’s poem, Little Orphant Annie, about a little girl with the gift for tellin’ scary stories. www.storytellertimlowry.com  Aired on 2-20-21 and 2-21-21 

