Wordstage: Linda Goodman - The Best Birthday Present Ever

Wordstage on WNCW-FM 88.7: Linda Goodman - The Best Birthday Present Ever
Credit Linda Goodman

It’s WORDSTAGE, a celebration of the fascinating world of storytelling featuring the very best storytellers, ballad singers and spoken word artist.

The Best Birthday Present Ever Linda Goodman, a Virginia Appalachian Mountain native of Melungeon descent, learned the art of storytelling from her father, a former coal miner who was himself a master yarnspinner. She began writing her own stories while she was in elementary school and continues to be a prolific writer to this day. This story is a gem of a tale about the magic of sharing and the proud look on a fathers face. www.lindagoodmanstoryteller.com Aired on 2-27-21 and 2-28-21

