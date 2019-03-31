WNCW's Spring Fundraiser Is Underway! Call Us at 800-245-8870 or Pledge Online

Our fundraiser has begun! We have some super cool, new thank you gifts like new ball caps, new CDs, including a limited edition of a WNCW Collaboration CD featuring Fireside Collective recorded in Studio B this year. We have lots of giveaways including tickets to Bonnaroo, FloydFest, French Broad River Fest and Chimney Rock State Park. We'll also be giving away a Liquidlogic Kayak, a Gorge Waterfall Rappelling Package and Eagles Nest Outfitters Hammock Package and backpacks. Please donate and support the best station in the nation. You can pledge right now online at wncw.org - Just click on DONATE located in the upper right hand corner of the home page. Other "surprise" items will be offered during the pledge drive. Remember, we open the Spring Fundraiser Phone Bank at 8am Sunday, March 31st. You can call us at 1-800-245-8870 during the fund drive and renew your membership, or become a new member. Yes! Please help keep grassroots radio alive and well. Thanks to all of you who have already made your donation, and thanks to everyone for your continued support throughout the past 29 years... and pushing 30! We truly do have the best fans, volunteers and members. Stay informed, keep checking our website for updates and keep on listening to WNCW - 88.7 FM. A special thanks to all of the businesses that believe in our station and to WNCW's Cathy Walker and Kim Henson for lining up all of these amazing giveaways!

WNCW is Listener-Powered Radio. Everyone who donates to the station, will automatically be entered into these current giveaway contests:

Bonnaroo Festival Package

Gorge Zipline Waterfall Rappelling Package

Liquidlogic Kayak

Chimney Rock State Tickets

FloydFest High Roller VIP Tickets

French Broad River Ultimate Fest Tickets

Eagles Nest Outfitters ENO Hammock and Backpack Giveaways

CD Grab Bags

The contribution is tax deductible.

No contribution is required to enter the drawing. To enter the contest without making a pledge, please e-mail pledge@wncw.org with the following information:

Subject: "Enter Me In The Contest Only"

1- Name

2- Telephone Number