WNCW Top 100 Albums of 2020

As voted on by our listeners and programmers, below is the list of WNCW's Top 100 Albums of 2020!

1. Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit - Reunions

2. Sturgill Simpson - Cuttin' Grass Vol. 1: The Butcher Shop Sessions

3. Charley Crockett - Welcome to Hard Times

4. Steep Canyon Rangers - Arm in Arm

5. Gillian Welch - Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs Volumes 1-3

6. Chris Stapleton - Starting Over

7. Avett Brothers - The Third Gleam

8. Tyler Childers - Long Violent History

9. Waxahatchee - Saint Cloud

10. Bob Dylan - Rough & Rowdy Ways

11. Kathleen Edwards - Freedom

12. Marcus King - El Dorado

13. Wood Brothers - Kingdom in My Mind

14. Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings - Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In)

15. American Aquarium - Lamentations

16. Fireside Collective - Elements

17. Lucinda Williams - Good Souls Better Angels

18. Gillian Welch & Dave Rawlings - All the Good Times are Past and Gone

19. Sarah Jarosz - World On the Ground

20. Drive-By Truckers - The Unraveling

21. Allman Betts Band - Bless Your Heart

22. Nathaniel Rateliff - And It's Still Alright

23. Drive-By Truckers - The New OK

24. Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka

25. Danny Barnes - Man On Fire

26. Maceo Parker - Soul Food -- Cooking With Maceo

27. Jon Stickley Trio - Scripting the Flip

28. Jakob's Ferry Stragglers - The Straggle is Live

29. Ella Fitzgerald - The Lost Berlin Tapes

30. Darrell Scott - Sings the Blues of Hank Williams

31. Joshua Ray Walker - Glad You Made It

32. Zephaniah Ohora - Listening to the Music

33. Tyler Ramsey - Found a Picture of You

34. Colter Wall - Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs

35. Willie Nelson - First Rose of Spring

36. Steve Earle & the Dukes - Ghosts of West Virginia

37. Mavericks - en Espanol

38. David Childers & the Serpents - Interstate Lullaby

39. Joachim Cooder - Over That Road I'm Bound

40. Fiona Apple - Fetch the Bolt Cutters

41. Molly Tuttle - ...But I'd Rather Be With You

42. Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite - 100 Years of Blues

43. Corb Lund - Agricultural Tragic

44. Shemekia Copeland - Uncivil War

45. Paul Burch - Light Sensitive

46. Bonny Light Horseman - Bonny Light Horseman

47. Dave Alvin - From An Old Guitar: Rare & Unreleased Recordings

48. Sarah Siskind - Modern Appalachia

49. Mipso - Mipso

50. Logan Ledger - Logan Ledger

51. John Craigie - Asterisk the Universe

52. Al Di Meola - Across the Universe

53. Larry Keel - American Dream

54. Joni Mitchell - Archives Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)

55. Bruce Hornsby - Nonsecure Connection

56. Doc Watson & Gaither Carlton - Doc Watson & Gaither Carlton

57. Jayhawks - XOXO

58. Brent Cobb - Keep ‘Em On They Toes

59. Khruangbin - Mordechai

60. Randall Bramblett - Pine Needle Fire

61. Special Consensus - Chicago Barn Dance

62. Jeff Tweedy - Love is the King

63. Dirk Powell - When I Wait For You

64. Toots & the Maytals - Got to Be Tough

65. John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project - Volume 1

66. Allergies, The - Say the Word

67. Sierra Hull - 25 Trips

68. Jim Lauderdale - When Carolina Comes Home Again

69. Bananagun - The True Story of Bananagun

70. (Various Artists): Cover Charge: - NC Artists Go Under Cover to Benefit Cat's Cradle

71. Blitzen Trapper - Holy Smokes Future Jokes

72. Carolina Blue - Take Me Back

73. My Morning Jacket - The Waterfall II

74. Bella White - Just Like Leaving

75. Snowgoose - The Making of You

76. Lilly Hiatt - Walking Proof

77. Robert Cray Band - That’s What I Heard

78. Appalachian Road Show - Tribulation

79. Joan Osborne - Trouble and Strife

80. Beck - Hyperspace

81. Indigo Girls - Look Long

82. Various: On the Road: - A Tribute to John Hartford

83. Hayes Carll - Alone Together Sessions

84. Norah Jones - Pick Me Up Off the Floor

85. Christian McBride Big Band - For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver

86. Bronwynne Brent - Undercover

87. Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher

88. Rooster - Bloodroot

89. Fleet Foxes - Shore

90. Parson Red Heads - Lifetime of Comedy

91. Steeldrivers - Bad For You

92. Pokey LaFarge - Rock Bottom Rhapsody

93. Watkins Family Hour - Brother Sister

94. Sylvan Esso - Free Love

95. Junior Sisk - Load the Wagon

96. Della Mae - Headlight

97. Pretenders - Hate For Sale

98. Chatham County Line - Strange Fascination

99. Elizabeth Cook - Aftermath

100. War & Treaty - Hearts Town