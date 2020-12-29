WNCW Top 100 Albums of 2020

As voted on by our listeners and programmers, below is the list of WNCW's Top 100 Albums of 2020!
1. Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit - Reunions
2. Sturgill Simpson - Cuttin' Grass Vol. 1: The Butcher Shop Sessions
3. Charley Crockett - Welcome to Hard Times
4. Steep Canyon Rangers - Arm in Arm
5. Gillian Welch - Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs Volumes 1-3
6. Chris Stapleton - Starting Over
7. Avett Brothers - The Third Gleam
8. Tyler Childers - Long Violent History
9. Waxahatchee - Saint Cloud
10. Bob Dylan - Rough & Rowdy Ways
11. Kathleen Edwards - Freedom
12. Marcus King - El Dorado
13. Wood Brothers - Kingdom in My Mind
14. Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings - Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In)
15. American Aquarium - Lamentations
16. Fireside Collective - Elements
17. Lucinda Williams - Good Souls Better Angels
18. Gillian Welch & Dave Rawlings - All the Good Times are Past and Gone
19. Sarah Jarosz - World On the Ground
20. Drive-By Truckers - The Unraveling
21. Allman Betts Band - Bless Your Heart
22. Nathaniel Rateliff - And It's Still Alright
23. Drive-By Truckers - The New OK
24. Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka
25. Danny Barnes - Man On Fire
26. Maceo Parker - Soul Food -- Cooking With Maceo
27. Jon Stickley Trio - Scripting the Flip
28. Jakob's Ferry Stragglers - The Straggle is Live
29. Ella Fitzgerald - The Lost Berlin Tapes
30. Darrell Scott - Sings the Blues of Hank Williams
31. Joshua Ray Walker - Glad You Made It
32. Zephaniah Ohora - Listening to the Music
33. Tyler Ramsey - Found a Picture of You
34. Colter Wall - Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs
35. Willie Nelson - First Rose of Spring
36. Steve Earle & the Dukes - Ghosts of West Virginia
37. Mavericks - en Espanol
38. David Childers & the Serpents - Interstate Lullaby
39. Joachim Cooder - Over That Road I'm Bound
40. Fiona Apple - Fetch the Bolt Cutters
41. Molly Tuttle - ...But I'd Rather Be With You
42. Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite - 100 Years of Blues
43. Corb Lund - Agricultural Tragic
44. Shemekia Copeland - Uncivil War
45. Paul Burch - Light Sensitive
46. Bonny Light Horseman - Bonny Light Horseman
47. Dave Alvin - From An Old Guitar: Rare & Unreleased Recordings
48. Sarah Siskind - Modern Appalachia
49. Mipso - Mipso
50. Logan Ledger - Logan Ledger
51. John Craigie - Asterisk the Universe
52. Al Di Meola - Across the Universe
53. Larry Keel - American Dream
54. Joni Mitchell - Archives Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)
55. Bruce Hornsby - Nonsecure Connection
56. Doc Watson & Gaither Carlton - Doc Watson & Gaither Carlton
57. Jayhawks - XOXO
58. Brent Cobb - Keep ‘Em On They Toes
59. Khruangbin - Mordechai
60. Randall Bramblett - Pine Needle Fire
61. Special Consensus - Chicago Barn Dance
62. Jeff Tweedy - Love is the King
63. Dirk Powell - When I Wait For You
64. Toots & the Maytals - Got to Be Tough
65. John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project - Volume 1
66. Allergies, The - Say the Word
67. Sierra Hull - 25 Trips
68. Jim Lauderdale - When Carolina Comes Home Again
69. Bananagun - The True Story of Bananagun
70. (Various Artists): Cover Charge: - NC Artists Go Under Cover to Benefit Cat's Cradle
71. Blitzen Trapper - Holy Smokes Future Jokes
72. Carolina Blue - Take Me Back
73. My Morning Jacket - The Waterfall II
74. Bella White - Just Like Leaving
75. Snowgoose - The Making of You
76. Lilly Hiatt - Walking Proof
77. Robert Cray Band - That’s What I Heard
78. Appalachian Road Show - Tribulation
79. Joan Osborne - Trouble and Strife
80. Beck - Hyperspace
81. Indigo Girls - Look Long
82. Various: On the Road: - A Tribute to John Hartford
83. Hayes Carll - Alone Together Sessions
84. Norah Jones - Pick Me Up Off the Floor
85. Christian McBride Big Band - For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver
86. Bronwynne Brent - Undercover
87. Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher
88. Rooster - Bloodroot
89. Fleet Foxes - Shore
90. Parson Red Heads - Lifetime of Comedy
91. Steeldrivers - Bad For You
92. Pokey LaFarge - Rock Bottom Rhapsody
93. Watkins Family Hour - Brother Sister
94. Sylvan Esso - Free Love
95. Junior Sisk - Load the Wagon
96. Della Mae - Headlight
97. Pretenders - Hate For Sale
98. Chatham County Line - Strange Fascination
99. Elizabeth Cook - Aftermath
100. War & Treaty - Hearts Town