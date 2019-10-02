WNCW Pre-Drive is ON! Grab a New "Crowd 3-CD Set" - You May Win Tix To Warren Haynes Xmas Jam 2019

By Vicki Dameron 1 hour ago
  • Image of trees and cityscape that form a tree with info about WNCW's new CD compilation Crowd Around The Mic
    Crowd Around the Mic 23 Cover
    Vicki Dameron

Greetings from WNCW! We just wanted to let you know our new Fall Fundraiser 2019 thank you gifts are up, right here, on our website. Yes! Click on DONATE in the top, right hand corner, check 'em out and please tell your friends.

Our Fall Fundraiser will be held October 13-19, 2019 and we'll be celebrating our 30th year on the air beginning the first day of the drive.

We are also in what we call Pre-Drive Mode. Pre-drive is a special time right before the fundraiser where folks are given incentives if they donate early. The offers include the following:

  • Pick up on our new Crowd Around the Mic Volume 23 - A special three-disc compilation of our latest and greatest Studio B Sessions discounted at $110. After October 12th, the pledge level will increase to $130.00. It's an homage to 30 years of being on the air!
  • Automatically pick up a WNCW Gold Member Card discounted for $80 - that means when you make a pledge of $80 or more you'll get a thank-you gift AND the card. Our Gold Card has lots of BOGOS, aka buy one get one free. There are two-for-one savings at more than 350 restaurants and businesses throughout our listening region. This is normally at the $100 pledge level or more. It will be offered at the discount rate until October 12th - the day before the funder begins.
  • Anyone who makes a pledge will automatically be entered in special drawings for the WNCW Warren Haynes Pre-Jam and Christmas Jam Package 2019 in Asheville, NC and a LEAF VIP Weekend for Two in Black Mountain, NC. You do not have to pledge to be entered into these contests. If you just want to enter, please send an email to: pledge@wncw.org with the subject being "Enter Me In The Contest Only." Somebody is going to win... it might as well be you!

Here's the Disc Sequences for the new Crowd Around he Mic Volume 23

Songs on the new Crowd Around The Mic Volume 23
Credit WNCW

Thanks to everyone who has already made the leap - we appreciate each and every one of you.

To learn more about our gifts check out this link: https://support.wncw.org/thankyougifts

30th Anniversary Logo Designed by Rob Hibbitts
Credit Rob Hibbitts

