WNCW to Host first Outback Opry of 2021 on May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate!

By Brenda Craig 1 hour ago

Acoustic Syndicate to perform May 1st
Credit Allison DeJaegher

WNCW is proud to announce a second season of our Outback Opry!  As in, out back in the parking lot.  WNCW and the Foundation Performing Arts Center welcome Acoustic Syndicate, for a drive-in concert, Saturday, May 1st, in the back parking lot of the Foundation, on the campus of Isothermal Community College.  Gates open at 6:30 P.M., show at 8:00 p.m., rain or shine.  Vehicle space is limited.  Tickets and details at Foundation Shows dot org.

Tags: 
Acoustic Syndicate
Outback Opry
live music
Drive-in Concert
wncw