WNCW is proud to announce a second season of our Outback Opry! As in, out back in the parking lot. WNCW and the Foundation Performing Arts Center welcome Acoustic Syndicate, for a drive-in concert, Saturday, May 1st, in the back parking lot of the Foundation, on the campus of Isothermal Community College. Gates open at 6:30 P.M., show at 8:00 p.m., rain or shine. Vehicle space is limited. Tickets and details at Foundation Shows dot org.
WNCW to Host first Outback Opry of 2021 on May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate!
By Brenda Craig • 1 hour ago