WNCW to Host first Outback Opry of 2021 on May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate!

WNCW is proud to announce a second season of our Outback Opry! As in, out back in the parking lot. WNCW and the Foundation Performing Arts Center welcome Acoustic Syndicate, for a drive-in concert, Saturday, May 1st, in the back parking lot of the Foundation, on the campus of Isothermal Community College. Gates open at 6:30 P.M., show at 8:00 p.m., rain or shine. Vehicle space is limited. Tickets and details at Foundation Shows dot org.