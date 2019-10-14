WNCW is Honored To Work With MANNA FoodBank - Your Donation Will Make a Difference!

For every donation made during Fall Fundraiser – WNCW will donate $1 to MANNA FoodBank. We are always pleased to work with MANNA!

MANNA FoodBank is a private, not-for-profit service organization, that links the food industry with over 200 partner agencies in 16 counties of Western North Carolina. MANNA is an acronym and stands for Mountain Area Nutritional Needs Alliance. They are a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization. Together we can solve hunger.

$1 helps provide 3.5 meals

