WNCW Celebrates Mardi Gras Tues. Feb. 25 - We'll Be Letting The Good Times Roll, Day and Night!

Laissez les bontemps rouler! Mardi Gras is almost here and it's one of our favorite times of the year! Fat Tuesday falls on February 25, and you can be sure we'll be rollin' in the good times and the great music just for you.

"We've got a rich gumbo of a playlist fo'ya, mostly based out of New Orleans and its rich tradition of jazz, blues, R&B, and Cajun/Zydeco," said Music Director Martin Anderson. "But of course the Mardi Gras tradition extends well beyond the Crescent City, so we'll hear music from the bayous and ports elsewhere along the Gulf Coast, too."