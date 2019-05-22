WNCW 30th Anniversary Logo Contest Begins Today

We’re getting ready to celebrate our 30th Anniversary! In 1989, October 13th, the first DJs at WNCW opened the mic and we went live, from Spindale, NC. And, yes – it was a Friday! We’ve been going strong for almost three decades now, thanks to our volunteers, members, musicians, underwriters, sponsors and amazing staff members. Most of you are familiar with the many different logos we have created over the years. This year, we thought it would be cool to hold a contest to create a 30th Anniversary Logo for our Fall Fundraiser merchandise. We have many talented artists in the region and throughout the world - we’re hoping for some amazing submissions! Here's how it works:

Create a design with our call letters and frequency - WNCW FM 88.7

Make sure 30th Anniversary is prominent and easily read in the design

is prominent and easily read in the design Send your designs in a HIGH RES PDF or JPEG file to vicki@wncw.org

PDF or JPEG file to vicki@wncw.org Contest begins Wednesday, May 22 at 10am. It ends on Saturday, June 22 at midnight

Subject in email: WNCW 30th Anniversary LOGO Contest

Please tell your friends on social media - share the news & help us celebrate our BIG 30!

The winner will receive a WNCW Swag Bag and recognition, via a feature story, on web and social media sites, highlighting how the artist came up with the concept for creating the image we’ll ultimately use for our big celebration. Good luck!