Winner Winner "Trout Steak Revival" Dinner Podcast With WNCW's Joe Kendrick

"Trout Steak Revival is based out of Denver, with members from their home state as well as Wisconsin, Michigan and New York, said WNCW's Joe Kendrick. "They formed in 2008 and have won several prestigious awards, including an Emmy for their soundtrack to a Rocky Mountain PBS documentary, the 2014 Telluride Bluegrass Festival Band Competition, as well as having been nominated as a Momentum Band of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association."

WNCW’s Joe Kendrick and Sean Rubin caught up with the five piece band in Raleigh, NC at this year’s IBMA conference and World Of Bluegrass Festival.

"They play three songs as well as a tune from their forthcoming sixth album that is new enough to not have been named yet, said Kendrick. "They also talk about how their brand of Colorado and Midwest bluegrass fits in with the overall puzzle of the genre, and much more in this live recording. And... FYI, dancing at their shows is the norm.