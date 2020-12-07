Win Tickets To See Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires at Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center

Live Music? Yes!!

You have an opportunity to see Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires LIVE this Saturday, December 12th. Just visit our Facebook or Instagram pages, like the post and share. The winner will receive a "cove" ticket good for up to FOUR at Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center in Columbia SC. This concert is presented by Cola Concerts.

Seating for this concert will be in "coves" of up to four guests -- pods large enough to stay socially distanced on all sides from other guests. For more safety information, visit colaconcerts.com/safety

Jason Isbell is a four-time Grammy Award-winning artist and is widely renowned as one of the greatest songwriters of his generation. Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and violinish Amanda Shires has released five albums, the most recent being To The Sunset.