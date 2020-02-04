Win Tickets to See Grammy Nominated, Multi-Platinum Band INCUBUS August 6, in Charlotte, NC

This just in from LIVE NATION:

"Today, multi-platinum selling band INCUBUS has announced the band will be hitting the road this summer on its upcoming North American amphitheater tour. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off July 15, in Auburn, WA and will travel to 35 plus cities across the country including PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte on August 6. The Grammy-nominated band will be joined on the trek by alternative rock stalwarts 311, who are celebrating the group's 30th Anniversary in 2020, and will play all 50 states over the year. Also on the tour - Badflower, a band that recently had two number one songs on Rock Radio. This summer marks the first time in 20 years that Incubus and 311 have toured together. The band has also announced the release of their highly anticipated new EP, Trust Fall - Side B, in April 2020."

With that being said - WNCW is super excited to offer tickets to see this incredible lineup in the Queen City this summer! Here's how to enter the giveaway: Send an email to pledge@wncw.org with Incubus in the subject line. The contest ends Friday, February 7 at MIDNIGHT. The winner will be announced at the top of the WNCW website shortly after the deadline ends. Share this post, please tell your friends and thanks for participating! One entry per person.