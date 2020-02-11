Win Tickets To See Chris Stapleton at PNC Pavilion Charlotte August 7, in The Queen City

Greetings - We have yet ANOTHER ticket giveaway! This week we're offering up a pair of tickets to see Chris Stapleton this summer, and they could very well have your name on them if you enter the contest! Just send an email with STAPLETON in the subject line to: pledge@wncw.org

The contest ends Tuesday, February 18, at noon.

Please share this with your friends!

Here's more info from our friends at Live Nation:

Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show” will return this summer and fall with an extensive new run of shows including stops at PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte on August 7 and Coastal Credit Union Music Park Raleigh on August 8. Additional guests along the tour include Elle King and Kendell Marvel.

Stapleton Fan Club pre-sales will begin next Tuesday, February 4 at 10:00am local time. Public tickets for the newly announced concerts begin Friday, February 7 at 10:00am.

On June 26, Stapleton will be the subject of a new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, in Nashville, TN. The exhibition follows a series of landmark years for Stapleton, following the release of his breakthrough debut album Traveller, which was recently selected as the #1 country album of the decade by Billboard, as well as his acclaimed follow ups: 2017’s From A Room: Volume 1 and From A Room: Volume 2. Traveller was also chosen, by our listeners, as one of WNCW's TOP TEN Releases of 2015.

For more information or to purchase tickets go to livenation.com.