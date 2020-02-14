Win A Handcrafted Lichty Guitar During Our Spring Fundraiser March 29 - April 4, 2020

Greetings! It's that time again - Spring Fundraiser 2020 is right around the corner! We have some incredible thank you gifts lined up for our funder from some super talented, kind artists and business owners residing in and around the Blue Ridge Mountains of western North Carolina. Jay Lichty is one of the aforementioned folks, and he's one of the best guitar and ukulele luthiers in the country. We're lucky to call him a friend of the station. Lichty has graciously donated this guitar to WNCW in celebration of our 30th Anniversary. We'll be giving it away during our Spring Fundraiser, March 29 - April 4, 2020. Each person that makes a pledge to WNCW will automatically be entered to win this fine work of art. And, you have a chance to win even if you don't pledge. Beginning March 29, the giveaway info will be displayed on our web site and social media! Stay with us - and we thank the Lichty Family for the phenomenal gift which is valued at $7,000. The drawing will be held Saturday, April 4. Tell your friends!