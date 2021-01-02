This Week on "New Tunes at Two": Paul McCartney, Sturgill Simpson and More

We’re looking forward to featuring some great new music to kick off the first full week of 2021! During “New Tunes at Two” this week, our lineup includes music by Sturgill Simpson, Kacy & Clayton with Marlon Williams, Keller Williams with Erothyme, and Paul McCartney.



On Monday, we will dive into Sturgill Simpson’s new release “Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 2 - The Butcher Shop Sessions”. This was released in mid-December and is the second installment in a series where Simpson mixes his best-loved songs with his bluegrass roots.



Tuesday’s feature disc will be “Plastic Bouquet”. This album blends the musical styles of Canadian folk duo Kacy & Clayton with the New Zealand style of Marlon Williams. It’s one you don’t want to miss.



Wednesday, we’ll hear tracks from “Cell”, which is the new one from Keller Williams and Erothyme. This is a product of the 2020 quarantine and is eight tracks of “acoustic-ish dance music”.



We’ll wrap up the week’s new tunes features with Paul McCartney’s 18th solo studio album “III”. This was released at the end of 2020, the year that marked 50 years since he released his self-titled first solo album.

Tune your dial to 88.7fm or click the "Listen Live" button at the top right of this page at 2pm Monday through Thursday to join us for "New Tunes at Two".