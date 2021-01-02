This Week on "New Tunes at Two": Paul McCartney, Sturgill Simpson and More

By Stephanie Webb 31 minutes ago

We’re looking forward to featuring some great new music to kick off the first full week of 2021! During “New Tunes at Two” this week, our lineup includes music by Sturgill Simpson, Kacy & Clayton with Marlon Williams, Keller Williams with Erothyme, and Paul McCartney.

On Monday, we will dive into Sturgill Simpson’s new release “Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 2 - The Butcher Shop Sessions”. This was released in mid-December and is the second installment in a series where Simpson mixes his best-loved songs with his bluegrass roots.

Tuesday’s feature disc will be “Plastic Bouquet”. This album blends the musical styles of Canadian folk duo Kacy & Clayton with the New Zealand style of Marlon Williams. It’s one you don’t want to miss.

Wednesday, we’ll hear tracks from “Cell”, which is the new one from Keller Williams and Erothyme. This is a product of the 2020 quarantine and is eight tracks of “acoustic-ish dance music”.

We’ll wrap up the week’s new tunes features with Paul McCartney’s 18th solo studio album “III”. This was released at the end of 2020, the year that marked 50 years since he released his self-titled first solo album.

Tune your dial to 88.7fm or click the "Listen Live" button at the top right of this page at 2pm Monday through Thursday to join us for "New Tunes at Two".

Tags: 
sturgill simpson
Kacy & Clayton with Marlon Williams
Keller Williams with Erothyme
and Paul McCartney
new tunes
new music
new releases
New Tunes at Two

Related Content

WNCW Top 100 Albums of 2020

By WNCW Staff Dec 29, 2020
wncw's top 100 album art collage

As voted on by our listeners and programmers, below is the list of WNCW's Top 100 Albums of 2020!

Click here to see staff picks!

WNCW's 2020 Top 100 - Staff Picks

By WNCW Staff Dec 19, 2020
headphones

Joe Kendrick, Program Director:

  1. Paul Burch – Light Sensitive
  2. Charley Crockett – Welcome To Hard Times
  3. Joshua Ray Walker – Glad You Made It
  4. Nathaniel Rateliff – And It’s Still Alright
  5. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Reunions
  6. Sarah Siskind – Modern Appalachia
  7. Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
  8. American Aquarium – Lamentations
  9. Tami Neilson – Chickaboom!
  10. Kenny Roby – The Reservoir

Martin Anderson: Music Director & Morning Host:

Southern Songs & Stories: Carryin' On With Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires

By Oct 27, 2020
Jason Isbell "Reunions" and Amanda Shires "The Problem" album covers

Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires are amongst the most celebrated couples in music, and their star continues to rise. Theirs is a story that brings to mind iconic husband and wife teams like Johnny and June, and they can boast an ever growing legion of fans and critical acclaim. The past year or so has proved to be one of their most successful in terms of their music, while it has also been a span with times of great difficulty -- both with their art and their relationship.