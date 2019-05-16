On The Way Up PODCAST Episode 41 With Host Joe Kendrick - Tyler Ramsey, Amy McCarley & More

WNCW's new music podcast has lots of great new music featured here, with regional favorites from western NC like Tyler Ramsey and Rising Appalachia, and our segue of the show pairing songs written decades ago which have been covered many times, one of which is a brand new version from Charlie Hunter and Lucy Woodward. Many of the songs on this podcast are also available on one of our Spotify playlists, titled “WNCW New Music.”

This episode was produced in part by our intern Lauren Wasmund, who comes to us from Appalachian State University in Boone, NC, where she is a rising senior majoring in public relations and journalism. We hope to bring Lauren on as a guest on our “DJ For A Day” segment sometime soon, as well. Speaking of which, our guest on this episode is Amy McCarley, the former NASA contractor turned full time musician, who talks to me about the first time she heard her music on the radio.