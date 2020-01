On The Way Up #48 with host Joe Kendrick

WNCW's new music podcast reviews 2019 with songs that have not been featured before on the show, drawing from WNCW DJs’ Top 10s. From lesser known acts to acclaimed newcomers to established favorites, the playlist has something for everyone. In the segment DJ For A Day, you will get a peek behind the curtain in an interview with our new intern Joshua Meng. We cap it off with a preview of 2020 and a song from the new Marcus King solo album.