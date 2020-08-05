WATCH/LISTEN To Pandemic Arts Series Episode 2 With GRAMMY Winner AND PBS Television Host David Holt

Pandemic Arts: David Holt from Will & Deni Films on Vimeo.
Four-time Grammy winner David Holt discusses life in quarantine and his concerns and plans for the future. Pandemic Arts is a production of Will & Deni Films for the Will & Deni McIntyre Foundation, and is made possible by the generous support of: Rhea Bigelow Charitable Trust | Carlyle Adams Foundation | Lauren & Fred Weed.
You can view these videos on Vimeo, and WNCW will air the episodes during Morning Edition, when available, on Tuesdays, alternating with Southern Songs and Stories podcasts.
Director- Deni McIntyre
Producer/ Cameraman- Will McIntyre
DP/ Cameraman- Jan Balster
Audio recording- Jan Balster, Will McIntyre
Editing- Deni McIntyre
Talent Consultant- Laura Boosinger
©2020 Will & Deni McIntyre Foundation