Wagon Wheel: Anatomy of a Hit

Southern Songs and Stories with Joe Kendrick: Anatomy of a Hit

Credit our guests Town Mountain with the idea. After our interview for their episode, the conversation drifted over to talk about all the times that they had an audience member shout out a “Wagon Wheel” request. Immediately it occurred to me that this Old Crow Medicine Show hit would be an excellent topic for a show. It is a white whale of a song. Everyone has a take on it, everyone has a memory associated with it — probably multiple takes and multiple memories.

Writer and editor Garret Woodward, singer songwriters Dave Brewer, Reed Foehl, and music professional Zac Altheimer are among our guests on this episode, which traces the origins of the song that is in many ways bigger than the artists who made it. From music by the likes of Big Bill Broonzy and Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup that foretold it, to the almost forgotten sketch that Bob Dylan first gave it, to the ambitious original by a couple of homesick Southerners away at school in New Hampshire, and eventually its incredible run and high profile covers, you will hear the story of just how exceptional this piece of music is.

Southern Songs and Stories is produced in partnership with WNCW and the Osiris podcast network, and is available on podcast platforms everywhere. To help spread awareness of the artists featured here on Southern Songs and Stories, their music, and this series, please subscribe to the podcast and give it a good rating and a comment where you get your podcasts. For example, you can find us on Apple/iTunes here, on Stitcher here, and Spotify here.