United Way Of Transylania County Is No More

Non-profit groups in Transylvania County have been dependent on the local United Way organization for much of their yearly funding. Now these groups are trying to find new sources of support after the United Way of Transylvania was forced to close its doors. Making his first appearance on More to the Story, Transylvania Times reporter Matt McGregor shared the details of this recent news.

This conversation originally aired Jan. 15, 2020.

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW's More to the Story- Paul Foster, Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Editon Regional Host