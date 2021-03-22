Today Only - Get a CD Grab Bag* and Be Entered to Win a Fly Fishing Trip for Two!

Happy Monday! It's Day Two of our Spring Fund Drive. Today from 9am to 6pm, any pledge of $100 or more will receive a 3-CD Grab Bag. *Supplies are limited, so don't wait too long to pledge!

And all pledges made by 6pm this evening will go into a drawing for a Fly Fishing trip for two from Asheville Fly Fishing Company with Galen Kipar!! No contribution is required to enter the drawing. To enter the contest without making a pledge, please e-mail pledge@wncw.org with the following information:

Subject: "Enter Me In The Contest Only"

1- Name

2- Telephone Number