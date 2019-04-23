Time For MerleFest Folks! The 2019 Lineup: The Avett Brothers |Brandi Carlile | Keb Mo & More

It's hard to believe the 31st Annual MerleFest begins Thursday, April 25th - Yes! Are you going? We'll be there most certainly. The lineup, as usual, is FANTASTIC. You can find out more about the artists on the link below.

The four day festival was created in memory of Eddy Merle Watson as a fundraiser for Wilkes Community College, in Wilkesboro, NC and to celebrate ‘traditional plus’ music. Eddy was the son of American Music Legend Doc Watson and and his wife Rosa Lee. MerleFest, considered one of the premier music festivals in the country, serves as an annual homecoming for musicians and music fans. There's a little something for everyone at MerleFest. Musicians come from all over the world to play Americana, Country, Blues, Bluegrass, Traditional, Old-time, Folk, Rock and Roots music on 13 different stages, beautifully layed out on the gorgeous campus of WCC.

Many of our staff members, that you know and love, will be attending MerleFest and emceeing or broadcasting from the WNCW Caboose. They include Joe Kendrick, Martin Anderson, Dave Kester, Scotty Robertson, Carol Rifkin and Richard Beard. Tell your friends and check out the lineup and ticket info for MerleFest 2019

It's all about the MUSIC, MOMENTS and MEMORIES, so go get your MerleFest on friends.

