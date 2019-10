The Slocan Ramblers hail from Toronto, Canada. Their debut album Queen City Jubilee was a 2019 Juno Award Nominee for Traditional Roots Album of the Year. WNCW's Joe Kendrick caught up with them during a busy week of bluegrass and more at last month's IBMA festival in Raleigh. The Slocans are: Frank Evans: Banjo, Adrian Gross: Mandolin, Darryl Poulsen: Guitar, Alastair Whitehead: Bass