Theresa May Likely To Resign As U.K. Prime Minister Next Month, Reports Say

Theresa May's days as prime minister of the U.K. look set to end in the next few weeks.

Several British media outlets report that May will agree to step down as prime minister as of June 10, when lawmakers will begin the process of choosing a new leader. Lawmakers in her Conservative Party are pressuring her to resign and let a new leader see through the U.K.'s laborious planned withdrawal from the European Union.

"Unless something extremely strange happens in the next couple of days, it is now, really, nearly over," BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg writes.

On Thursday, May delayed plans to publish her latest bill to officially withdraw the U.K. from the EU Parliament had already rejected May's earlier agreements negotiated with the EU three times this year.

Her latest withdrawal bill "tried to win over various interest groups by offering something for everyone: strengthened workers' rights to please the Labour left, an option for MPs to vote for a second referendum to entice Remainers," according to The Economist, which said the prime minister instead "ended up alienating them all."

There will be "overwhelming pressure" for a no-confidence vote in May's leadership if she does not agree on a departure date, Conservative lawmaker Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said.

Adding to the pressure, the U.K. voted in European Parliament elections on Thursday, and the Conservatives are expected to do poorly when results are announced Sunday. A new Brexit Party, led by Brexiteer Nigel Farage, was leading polls.

British media report that June 10 will be the start of a new leadership contest in her Conservative Party, which will determine the new prime minister. May is likely to stay on as a so-called caretaker prime minister until a successor is chosen in a six-week process, according to Reuters.

President Trump is set to visit the U.K. from June 3-5. May does not want Trump's visit and D-Day anniversary celebrations "to be undermined by the unseemly spectacle of Tory MPs and ministers scrabbling and scrambling to replace her," according to ITV's Robert Peston.

Boris Johnson, a former foreign secretary, is seen as the current frontrunner to take May's place. Johnson was a leader of the Brexit campaign in 2016.

In March, May offered to quit if Parliament were to pass her Brexit plan, but even that wasn't enough.

In April, the EU agreed to extend the U.K.'s deadline for passing a Brexit deal until Oct. 31.

