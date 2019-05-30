The Tall Grass is Celebrating Its First Anniversary with an ENCORE SHOW Sunday, June 2nd at 7pm

Thanks to your support, The Tall Grass is celebrating one year of being on the air at WNCW! This Sunday, Host Joe Greene will feature music from the roots up... just like he does every weekend. He'll also explore the progressive side of traditional tunes, highlighting music that reaches beyond the Bluegrass norm. And, Host Joe G always shares music from the younger generation of pickers, adding even more flavor to the rich, roots music of America's songbook. In case you weren't around for the first show last June, you'll get a chance this Sunday, June 2, to listen to an encore presentation of the birth of The Tall Grass, with show number one! It's music from the roots up Sunday evenings at 7pm. Come take a walk with us through The Tall Grass!