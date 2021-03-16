Sweden, Venezuela Are Latest Countries To Question AstraZeneca Vaccine

Sweden is the latest European country to suspend the administration of a COVID-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca following reports of abnormal blood clotting in recipients.

Venezuela on Monday announced it wouldn't authorize use of the vaccine in the country at all following those reports.

The Swedish Public Health Agency said early Tuesday that as a precautionary measure it would suspend use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine until the European Medicines Agency reveals findings from its ongoing investigation into reports of negative side effects in patients. The report is expected in a few days.

The country joins several other European nations including France, Germany, the Netherlands and Ireland that suspended administration of the vaccine this week.

Other European countries such as Italy, Austria, Norway and Denmark suspended, delayed or limited rollout of the vaccine over similar safety concerns.

The World Health Organization continues to support and encourage using the injection.

The AstraZeneca vaccine, made in conjunction with the University of Oxford, is not authorized in the United States. It is used widely in Europe.

