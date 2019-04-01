Support Grassroots Radio and Enjoy Two Cool Camp Stools Made With Appalachian Red Oak With WNCW Logo

We are thrilled to be able to offer these fantastic, handmade and handy camp stools during our 2019 Spring Fundraiser! The creation of these chairs was a joint effort between three amazing companys: H and T Chair Company and M-Prints of Boone, NC and Forest Products Inc. of Conover, NC. The chairs are made from hardwoods that are certified sustainable lumber. For each tree that is cut, three more trees are planted and the process is monitored by the United States Forest Service. "They are growing more of it as you sit in the chair!" said David Kay of Forest Products Inc.

These chairs come as a pair for a $150 pledge which is tax deductable. This is a "call in pledge" only, so you must give us a call at 800-245-8870. Thank you for your support! You are appreciated.