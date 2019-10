Husband and wife duo Natalya Weinstein and John Miller take their middle names front and center with Zoe & Cloyd, and have added Bennett Sullivan on banjo and guitar and Kevin Kehrberg on bass. They released I Am Your Neighbor on Organic Records soon after our time together at the 2019 IBMA. WNCW Program Director Joe Kendrick caught up with them in Raleigh, NC at the IBMA Awards and WNCW Host Joe Green will air that recorded session on his show The Tall Grass. Stay with us!