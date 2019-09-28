Studio B Rewind SUNDAY, Sept. 28th Malcolm Holcombe with Greg Brown & Backline With Host Kim Clark

Studio B Rewind Host and Producer Kim Clark says we'll hear session clips from two of our absolute favorite performers, Malcolm Holcombe and Greg Brown, who played music together in our studio back in August 2019. "Not only are they great singer/songwriters, they're great guys, too," said Clark. "They were here to play for a fundraiser to benefit the good works of Beloved Asheville," adding "We'll also lend an ear to the “modern traditional” bluegrass of Spartanburg, South Carolina's Backline in a recent Goin' Across the Mountain live session."

