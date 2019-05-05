Studio B Rewind, SUNDAY, May 5th - We'll Celebrate CINCO de MAYO - Lover's Leap & Bobby Long at 7pm

Studio B Rewind Host Kim Clark says we're gonna have a super good time Sunday evening! "It's the all-star quartet Lovers Leap, with former Della Mae bassist Shelby Means, Biscuit Burners alumnus Mary Lucey, Sol Driven Train guitarist Joel Timmons, and slide guitar pioneer Billy Cardine in a live session from this past March in support of their debut EP," said Clark. "Plus," she added, "Bobby Long in our studio serving up solo acoustic versions of some of the songs from his new Beatle-esque album “Sultans.” Studio B Rewind, every Sunday at 7pm, with Host Kim Clark.