Studio B Rewind SUNDAY, March 24th RICHARD SHINDELL | LIZ COOPER and the STAMPEDE at 7pm

By Vicki Dameron 33 minutes ago

"We've got one of our absolute favorite singer-songwriters this week - Richard Shindell," said Studio B Rewind Host Kim Clark. "In addition to the great songs he performed live in Studio B this past February, Richard also shared some stories about life in his adopted hometown of Buenos Aires, Argentina. We'll also rock out with Liz Cooper and the Stampede. They were recently at WNCW playing live in support of their album “Window Flowers.” Studio B Rewind Sunday at 7pm on grassroots, listener-powered radio!

Tags: 
Rhchard Shindell
Liz Cooper and the Stampede
Studio B Rewind
kim clark

