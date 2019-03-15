Studio B Rewind SUNDAY, March 17 - RHONDA VINCENT & THE RAGE | ROBERT WALTER'S 20th CONGRESS & More

By Vicki Dameron 17 minutes ago

Kim Clark says we've got a blockbuster show this week. "From the archives, we'll have Robert Walter's 20th Congress in session at the old Asheville, NC Music Zone in 2001. Also, in remembrance of the late Peter Tork, we'll hear him and his band Shoe Suede Blues in Studio B in 2005, said Clark. "PLUS,  a blistering bluegrass session with Rhonda Vincent and the Rage." The band and the "Queen of Bluegrass Music" played live for us this past January prior to their show at The Foundation Performing Arts Center located on the campus of Isothermal Community College Campus in Spindale, NC. They were the main act for “Goin Across the Mountain Live” show. Studio B Rewind - this Sunday and every Sunday at 7pm on grassroots radio, WNCW.

