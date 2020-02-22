Studio B Rewind, SUNDAY February 23 - The Tim Carter Band PLUS Claire Lynch and Jim Hurst at 7pm

From Studio B Rewind Host Kim Clark:

"This past September 4th was a fun day in Studio B, and we'll relive it in this show," said Clark. "Just after lunch that day we had the Tim Carter Band in to play live for us. Tim grew up around a Jamestown, NC radio station where his dad was a DJ who played everything from big band to classic country, and after teaching himself banjo Tim went on to tour and record with Alison Brown, Tim O'Brien, Vassar Clements and Claire Lynch. And wouldn't you know it, Claire, along with guitar virtuoso Jim Hurst, arrived in Studio B that afternoon not long after Tim and his band had departed. Claire Lynch has been nominated for three GRAMMY Awards and has won seven IBMA awards. Her music has been a part of the WNCW playlist since we first signed on, but this was the first time her schedule allowed her to come through Spindale, NC in probably about a decade."

Tim Carter is also a multiple GRAMMY Award-winning/Nominated Recording Engineer

Studio B Rewind Sessions are produced by Kim Clark and recorded by Sean Rubin/Sound Engineer