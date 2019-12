His name, his music, his banjo-pickin' style are all legendary and a center in honor of his memory and accomplishments is located in Shelby, N.C. On this Friday Feature, WNCW presents 'The Earl Scruggs Center' during a conversation with Executive Director, Mary Beth Martin. Hear all the details and find out about what's called Pickin' on the Porch. This originally aired July 5, 2019.

Posted by Host and Producer of The Friday Feature Interview of the Week- Paul Foster, WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host