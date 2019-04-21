Studio B Rewind EASTER SUNDAY: Sarah Shook & The Disarmers - Darin & Brooke Aldridge with John Cowan

Happy Easter! Studio B Rewind Host Kim Clark says we're in for a special show this holiday weekend. 'This ain't no country music for hipsters or posers - it's real.' "That's what No Depression magazine had to say about Sarah Shook and the Disarmers' latest album Years," said Clark. "You can judge for yourself on the next Studio B Rewind when we hear the live performance recorded in our studio last month." We'll also be treated to a session with a few of our favorite people - John Cowan, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Matt Menefee and Carley Arrowood. These award winning, multitalented musicians played a set for us just before their show at the Foundation Performing Arts Center here on the Isothermal Community College Campus this past February. Studio B Rewind... mini concerts, just for you, Sundays at 7pm on WNCW. Happy Holidays!