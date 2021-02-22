Growing Local on WNCW-FM 88.7: Frances Juhlin’s path to farming took her through the cutthroat world of commodity trading. Hear how this former stock broker’s assistant got back to her roots growing produce at Candy Mountain Farm.
Growing Local on WNCW-FM 88.7: From Stocks and Bonds to Squash and Beets
Credit Jen Nathan Orris
