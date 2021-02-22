Related Program: 
Growing Local

From Stocks and Bonds to Squash and Beets

By Jen Nathan Orris 1 hour ago

Credit Jen Nathan Orris

Frances Juhlin’s path to farming took her through the cutthroat world of commodity trading. Hear how this former stock broker’s assistant got back to her roots growing produce at Candy Mountain Farm.

