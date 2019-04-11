Spring Skunk Music Fest Opens Thursday, April 11th in Greer SC

The Spring Albino Skunk Festival is open for music, food, camping, and as they say at the Skunk Farm "FES - TAA - VUUL" fun! The dates are April 11th through April 13th. It happens in Greer, SC at the Skunk Farm. WNCW's Program Director Joe Kendrick will be emceeing at the event and friends Tim and Ann Southard will be hanging our at our WNCW tent with other incredible volunteers. Come out, see your friends, pick up swag at our tent, enjoy Spring and have fun at the farm listening to spectacular music.

Want to learn more about the festival... here's a link tho the lineup and then there's info below as well

Skunk 2019 Spring Lineup

Welcome to the Skunk Farm!

The Skunk Farm is a unique music and camping venue in Upstate South Carolina in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. We host two yearly music festivals. SpringSkunk Music Fest takes place the second weekend of April, and the Albino Skunk Music Festival takes place the first weekend in October. Both are often called “SkunkFest” by our attendees and artists. Originally founded as a bluegrass music festival, SkunkFest now features all sorts of mostly acoustic music – including Americana, Folk, Singer-Songwriter, Alt Country, Acoustic, Roots and Bluegrass. We’re proud of our eclectic mix of music – check out this year’s line-up.

SkunkFest is held on the grounds of Glynn and Susan Zeigler’s old farm place north of Greer. SkunkFest was initially private but is now open to the music-loving public. Local food vendors, Craft beers served up by The Community Tap, Handmade Crafts and Kiddieland with playground, activities, kid’s shows & drive-in movie are some of the attractions in addition to the phenomenal music. Primitive tent camping & RV Camping area (sorry no hook-ups) on site within easy walking distance to everything. No shuttles needed from camping areas or our parking lot.

The festival got its name from the sightings of white skunks on the grounds. (Well, mostly white with a dark stripe – they’re not true albinos!) Each fall, we have a ‘theme’ for the fest, featuring original drawings of the Albino Skunk characters promoting all sorts of topical and not-so topical themes. It’s all part of the fun.

We are proud of our natural setting and laid back atmosphere that takes you away from the stress and anxieties of modern living. Our goal is to provide a ‘family reunion’ atmosphere and introduce you to new talent that may very well become your next favorite band.