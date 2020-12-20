Related Program: 
Southern Songs and Stories

Southern Songs and Stories - They've Got It Covered: The Bluegrass of Darin and Brooke Aldridge

By 1 hour ago
  • Cover art for Darin and Brooke’s seventh studio album, Inner Journey
    Cover art for Darin and Brooke’s seventh studio album, Inner Journey

No survey of current bluegrass is accurate without mention of Darin and Brooke Aldridge. The husband and wife duo, whose first album came in 2008, are now at the center of what contemporary bluegrass does best. And they have the hardware and chart hits to attest to that — for starters, Brooke is the 4-time, reigning IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year, and their 2019 album Inner Journey rose to the top of the charts, surprising no one on both counts.

That they are among the best at what they do is a given, but their proximity to and influence at the core of the bluegrass community is perhaps less obvious.  As flag bearers, they are helping lead the overall sound in new directions that some may not have foreseen. Taking in outside influences comes naturally to bluegrass as a rule, but taking on material outside of the canon of American authorship can be crazy or genius, depending on who does it. Darin and Brooke Aldridge play songs written by themselves, as well as songs by colleagues and collaborators like  John Cowan and Vince Gill, but their song IQ seems highest when it comes to drawing chestnuts like “Tennessee Flat Top Box” or “Tear-Stained Letter” into sharp focus. By sticking the landing every time, they elevate and give new context, both to bluegrass and those originals.

I spoke with Darin and Brooke over a video call (linked here), where we talked about their knack for making great covers, what projects they have going on now, their work life outside of music, how they would pitch bluegrass music to someone who had not yet heard it, and a whole lot more. They also have a new song for Christmas called “Light Of the Stable”, which is part of music featured on this episode.

Songs heard in this episode:

  • “Foggy Mountain Rock” by Darin & Brooke Aldridge from Live at Red, White and Bluegrass!, excerpt
  • “Emmylou” by Darin and Brooke Aldridge from Inner Journey, excerpt
  • “Light Of the Stable” by Darin & Brooke Aldridge
  • “Someone’s Everything” by Darin and Brooke Aldridge from Inner Journey
Tags: 
Southern Songs and Stories
Joe Kendrick
Darin & Brooke Aldridge
bluegrass
interview
podcast

Related Content

VIDEO Interview: Joe Kendrick with Darin & Brooke Aldridge

By Oct 21, 2020
Video interview with Darin and Brooke Aldridge, WNCW's Joe Kendrick

WNCW's Program Director, Joe Kendrick talks with Bluegrass musicians Darin and Brooke Aldridge about producing albums, changes in bluegrass, and more.

Southern Songs & Stories: Grass That Goes Against the Grain: Wood & Wire

By Nov 3, 2020
Southern Songs & Stories: Grass That Goes Against the Grain: Wood & Wire album cover and band photo

In 2018, the four piece group Wood & Wire was nominated for a Grammy award for their album North of Despair. Since their four members had come up playing styles like jazz and punk rock, of course they would find themselves in a band on the verge of winning nationwide recognition as a bluegrass band -- from that hotbed of the genre, Austin Texas no less. Somehow, two plus two equals five with Wood & Wire, and here they are, carving out a niche that seems as unlikely as it is fortunate.