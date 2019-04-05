Show Your Support & You May Win a Fly Fishing Getaway in Hot Springs

By Brenda Craig 34 minutes ago

Asheville Fly Fishing Company
Mountain Magnolia Inn in Hot Springs, NC
Dinner at Mountain Magnolia Inn

Saturday is the final day of our spring on-air fundraiser! All donations made this week by 7pm Saturday evening will be entered in a drawing for a package including a Fly Fishing Trip for Two with Guide Galen Kipar from Asheville Fly Fishing Company and a One-Night Stay for Two at the Mountain Magnolia Inn in Hot Springs, NC.  An $800 Value!

The fishing trip is a full-day float fish trip and includes all gear, lunch, water and snacks, transportation and digital pictures. $450 value.

A gift certificate from the Mountain Magnolia Inn and Restaurant in Hot Springs, NC is good for a one-night stay in the room of your choice and includes a three-course dinner for two at their restaurant. Valid Thursday -- Monday nights. $350 value