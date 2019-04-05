Show Your Support Today and You Could Become The Owner of A Liquidlogic Kayak

It's day six of our WNCW Spring Fundraiser. Thanks to all of you who have shown support and made a pledge. Today is Friday and we have a super incentive to help you pick up phone and help us reach our goal. Every person that makes a pledge today, before 6pm, will be entered in our Liquidlogic Giveaway. When we draw the name this evening, the winner will be the proud new owner of a Coupe XP Kayak! Here's a description from the wonderful folks at Liquidlogic, a company based in western North Carolina.

"This one-of-a-kind hybrid design is fun, stable, easy to paddle and is as comfortable on rivers and lakes as it is riding your favorite ocean break. The Coupe is the choice when looking for one sit on top that can and will do it all. The Coupes hull is whitewater ready with soft edges for easy control and the bow is upswept allowing the Coupe to ride up and over river features as well as staying high and dry when taken in the surf zone. On quiet waters such as lakes and bays the Coupe transforms to a touring sit-on-top with a flick of the lever deploying its spring loaded skeg; a feature not found on any other sit-on-top kayak. With the Deluxe Wedge seat and the Tag Along Wheel now standard on every boat plus the additional available accessories like the padded Thigh Straps, the Coupe offers up unparalleled comfort and control."

Call us at 800 245 8870 or pledge right here by clicking DONATE! Again, thank you to our listeners and thank you to the folks at Liquidlogic in Fletcher, NC.