Show Support Today and Automatically Be Entered into Our FloydFest VIP Package Giveaway Contest

Become part of the "Tribe Called FloydFest!" Our Spring Fundraiser is happening this week and we're excited about giving away FloydFest High Roller VIP Passes. The event has been called one of the "go to" festivals in the SouthEast. It's held for five days in Floyd, Virginia and organizers say this about the gathering:

"Our mission is to be the best music festival experience of our time; to sell a limited quantity of tickets to the highest-quality event experience, bar none, celebrating music, art and life in an intimate, visually stunning environment."

Our High Roller All-Access VIP Ticket Package includes:

One pair of VIP tickets

Meals for all five days

Access to VIP Pub and special shows in VIP Pub

Early entry

Vendor coupons

Golf cart shuttles

On stage seating

VIP Tent Tag

VIP Parking Pass

FloydFest VIP Swag

Wanna check out the schudule and lineup? Here's a link for you!

FloydFest Schedule

Thanks to you and thanks to the great folks who organize FloydFest and support WNCW!