Saturday, October 12th: Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at Noon, Fireside Collective at 5pm

By Martin Anderson 18 minutes ago
  • Two bands playing bluegrass music
    Fireside Collective and Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at IBMA Event
    By Joe Kendrick

We've got two sessions recorded at the International Bluegrass Music Association's annual festival in Raleigh, NC for "Goin' Across the Mountain." At Noon Host Joe Greene will share music featuring Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers; they won the Entertainer Of The Year award at this year’s IBMA as well as Collaborative Recording Of The Year for “The Guitar Song” with Del McCoury. Then, at 5pm, we bring you our Fireside Collective session. Jesse laquinto, Carson White, Tommy Maher, Joe Cicero, and Alex Genova comprise one of Western NC's most exciting young string bands. Both sessions interviewed by Joe Kendrick, recorded by Sean Rubin.

The Inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival Debuting at Tryon International Equestrian Center in 2020

By WNCW Staff Sep 27, 2019

Today representatives from the Earl Scruggs Center and WNCW 88.7 FM announced big plans for the First Annual Earl Scruggs Music Festival, coming September 4-5, 2020 to Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, NC. Celebrating the legacy of an American music legend, the Earl Scruggs Music Festival will bring together artists from bluegrass, Americana, blues, and many other roots music genres to celebrate the pioneering vision of Earl Scruggs.

Winner Winner "Trout Steak Revival" Dinner Podcast With WNCW's Joe Kendrick

By Vicki Dameron 22 hours ago
Band members playing bluegrass music
By Joe Kendrick

"Trout Steak Revival is based out of Denver, with members from their home state as well as Wisconsin, Michigan and New York," said WNCW's Joe Kendrick. "They formed in 2008 and have won several prestigious awards, including an Emmy for their soundtrack to a Rocky Mountain PBS documentary, the 2014 Telluride Bluegrass Festival Band Competition, as well as having been nominated as a Momentum Band of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association."

Sunday, October 13th between 6 & 7pm: Zoe & Cloyd on The Tall Grass With Joe Greene

By Martin Anderson Oct 9, 2019

Husband and wife duo Natalya Weinstein and John Miller take their middle names front and center with Zoe & Cloyd, and have added Bennett Sullivan on banjo and guitar and Kevin Kehrberg on bass. They released I Am Your Neighbor on Organic Records soon after our time together at the 2019 IBMA. WNCW Program Director Joe Kendrick caught up with them in Raleigh, NC at the IBMA Awards and WNCW Host Joe Green will air that recorded session on his show The Tall Grass. Stay with us!