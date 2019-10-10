Saturday, October 12th: Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at Noon, Fireside Collective at 5pm

We've got two sessions recorded at the International Bluegrass Music Association's annual festival in Raleigh, NC for "Goin' Across the Mountain." At Noon Host Joe Greene will share music featuring Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers; they won the Entertainer Of The Year award at this year’s IBMA as well as Collaborative Recording Of The Year for “The Guitar Song” with Del McCoury. Then, at 5pm, we bring you our Fireside Collective session. Jesse laquinto, Carson White, Tommy Maher, Joe Cicero, and Alex Genova comprise one of Western NC's most exciting young string bands. Both sessions interviewed by Joe Kendrick, recorded by Sean Rubin.