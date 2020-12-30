Related Program: NPR's Morning Edition Activists Want White Officer In Columbus Charged In Black Man's Death By Nick Evans • 2 hours ago Related Program: NPR's Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on December 30, 2020 7:21 am Officials in Columbus, Ohio, fired Adam Coy, the white police officer who shot and killed Andre Hill, a Black man during an early morning service call. Activists want the officer to be indicted. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.