READ: Amy Coney Barrett's Opening Statement In Her Confirmation Hearing

Judge Amy Coney Barrett says "the policy decisions and value judgments of government must be made by the political branches," not the courts.

That's from her opening statement she's set to deliver in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee when her Supreme Court confirmation hearing begins Monday.

NPR obtained the opening statement on Sunday from a source familiar with the hearing preparations who was not authorized to speak on the record.

Barrett's nomination by President Trump has been hyper-partisan. Republicans are aiming to confirm Barrett before Election Day. If confirmed, her presence would solidify a 6-3 conservative majority on the high court.

Read her statement below.

