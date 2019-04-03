Pledge Wednesday & You'll Be Added To Our French Broad River Fest Ultimate Fest Package

Happy Wednesday! We're in our fourth day of our WNCW Spring Fundraiser and we're having good times in Studio B seeing old friends and meeting new volunteers, while working hard to fund grassroots radio. Today, we've got another amazing giveaway... The French Broad River Festival Ultimate WNCW Package. Make a pledge today and automatically be entered in the drawing!

The French Broad River Festival takes place every year during the first weekend of May in beautiful Hot Springs, North Carolina. The festival, a benefit for American Whitewater, The Verner Center for Early Learning and Hot Springs Community Learning Center, is located 35 minutes north of Asheville at the beautiful Hot Springs Campground and Spa. Many folks come to spend the weekend with family and friends listening to great regional and national recording artists. They also enjoy shopping for new outdoor gear at the Live Auction or with one of the many art and craft vendors. You can participate in the “Paddle with the Pros,” the Annual FBRF Mountain Bike Race, or the Annual French Broad River Raft Race. It's a weekend of fun, family, art, music and adventure.

Our WNCW Ultimate FBRF Package includes:

One pair of VIP passes

On-site cabin for weekend

Parking pass

Whitewater rafting for two

Mineral bath for two at Hot Springs Spa

Call us at 800-245-8870 - show your support, get thank gifts AND be entered in our French Broad River Fest drawing! Thanks again for your donations and thanks to the fine folks at French Broad River Fest. We are family.