Pledge Today to Be Entered to Win One of Three Drawings!

By Brenda Craig 8 minutes ago

Daily Giveaways for Tuesday, March 23rd

When you make your pledge of support today, you will be entered into these drawings!

  • One car pass (up to four people) for WNCW's Outback Opry with Acoustic Syndicate May 1st - Drawing at noon
     
  • Pair 3-Day passes with camping to 2021 SpringSkunk Music Fest May 13th-15th. Drawing at 6pm.
     
  • A WNCW Double-Platinum Radio Vista. Society (RVS) Membership valued at $1,000! Drawing at 6pm.

  • No contribution is required to enter the drawing. To enter the contest without making a pledge, please e-mail pledge@wncw.org with the following information:
    Subject: "Enter Me In The Contest Only"

    1- Name
    2- Telephone Number

