Peak of the Week (3/11): Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio - I Told You So By Martin Anderson • 1 hour ago

Peak of the Week for 3/11: Delvan Lamarr Organ Trio - I Told You So

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio: I Told You So

You can't find a tighter trio of soul and jazz than Colemine Records act DLO3! With Jimmy James on guitar and Grant Schroff on drums.