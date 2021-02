Tonight's Peak of the Week feature disk will be Ghost Funk Orchestra's An Ode to Escapism. It's a lush, sexy, soulful psychedelic concept album that explores your greatest fears and other unknown realms lurking in your subconscious. Colemine Records recommends you listen to this one in the dark…

